Swiss life offers 8.50 Sfr 2015 dividend, ahead of poll
March 1, 2016 / 6:20 AM / 2 years ago

Swiss life offers 8.50 Sfr 2015 dividend, ahead of poll

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZURICH, March 1 (Reuters) - Swiss Life said on Tuesday it would offer shareholders a dividend of 8.50 Swiss francs ($8.52) per share for 2015, above analysts’ estimates for 8 francs in a Reuters poll.

The insurer had said in December it would raise its annual investor payout to at least 8 francs for 2015 from 6.50 francs in 2014.

In full-year earnings, Zurich-based Swiss Life also said net profit for 2015 rose 7 percent to 878 million francs, more than the 835 million francs poll forecast.

$1 = 0.9978 Swiss francs Reporting by Joshua Franklin

