FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
10 months ago
Swiss Life confirms 2016 targets as 9M premiums drop, fee income rises
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Mayweather stops fading McGregor with 10th round TKO
BOXING
Mayweather stops fading McGregor with 10th round TKO
Britain to urge EU to show 'imagination' in Brexit talks
Brexit
Britain to urge EU to show 'imagination' in Brexit talks
'Sustainable' funds lag behind booming ETFs
Exchange-traded funds
'Sustainable' funds lag behind booming ETFs
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
November 9, 2016 / 6:30 AM / 10 months ago

Swiss Life confirms 2016 targets as 9M premiums drop, fee income rises

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZURICH, Nov 9 (Reuters) - Swiss Life on Wednesday confirmed its 2016 financial targets as the group said it continued to focus on profitability and investment and fee income in a challenging insurance market.

The Zurich-based insurer said group-wide premiums in the nine months through September fell to 13.355 billion Swiss francs ($13.94 billion), compared to 14.58 billion the year before.

Fee and commission income jumped 5 percent to 974 billion francs.

"We saw further growth in our fee business, an area of strategic importance for us, and managed to keep direct investment income at the previous year's level despite persistently tough market conditions," Chief Executive Patrick Frost said in a statement. "We are still on track to achieving our 2016 financial targets." ($1 = 0.9579 Swiss francs) (Reporting by Brenna Hughes Neghaiwi, editing by John Revill)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.