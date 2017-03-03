Swiss Life proposes 11 Sfr/shr dividend; FY net profit up 5 pct

ZURICH, March 3 (Reuters) - Swiss Life on Friday proposed to boost its dividend to 11 Swiss francs per share for 2016 after full-year net profit rose 5 percent to 926 million Swiss francs ($914.6 million).

The dividend proposal was ahead of the average forecast in a Reuters analyst poll for 10.10 francs and compared to a dividend of 8.50 Swiss francs the year before.

The Zurich-based life insurance firm also confirmed its 2018 financial targets.