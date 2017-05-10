Swiss Life Q1 gross premiums fall to 6.54 bln Sfr

ZURICH, May 10 (Reuters) - Insurer Swiss Life saw first-quarter premiums fall 1 percent in local currency to 6.54 billion Swiss francs ($6.50 billion), it said on Wednesday, slightly behind market expectations.

Five analysts polled by Reuters had on average expected gross premiums to fall 1.3 percent to 6.595 billion francs.

The Zurich-based life insurance firm said fee income rose 5 percent in local currency and its third-party asset management unit brought in 2.7 billion francs in net new assets.