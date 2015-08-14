FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Swiss Life H1 profit rises despite strong Swiss franc
Sections
Featured
Utility crews stream into Florida for hurricane payday, adventure
IRMA
Utility crews stream into Florida for hurricane payday, adventure
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
August 14, 2015 / 5:35 AM / 2 years ago

UPDATE 1-Swiss Life H1 profit rises despite strong Swiss franc

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds details and CEO quote)

ZURICH, Aug 14 (Reuters) - Swiss Life was able to eke out a small gain in first-half net profit despite the strong Swiss franc thanks to solid fee and commission income, it said on Friday.

Net profit before minority interests rose 1 percent to 493 million Swiss francs ($505.3 million) and after minorities to 490 million.

Six analysts polled by Reuters had on average expected net profit after minorities to fall 2.1 percent to 474 million Swiss francs.

Premium income grew by 7 percent in local currency to 11.0 billion francs, paced by 7 percent growth in its home market. Premiums in France gained 3 percent, but in Germany fell 6 percent as it focused on profitability and repricing.

Fee and commission income climbed 15 percent in local currency to 617 million francs, driven by growth in Swiss Life Asset Managers, the financial adviser channels it owns and its unit-linked business in France.

“The improvements in profit from operations and net profit demonstrate that we can operate successfully even in a persistently challenging capital market environment,” Chief Executive Patrick Frost said.

$1 = 0.9757 Swiss francs Reporting by Michael Shields, Editing by Angelika Gruber

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.