UPDATE 1-Swiss Life's reaffirms full-year targets despite fall in premium income

By Brenna Hughes Neghaiwi

ZURICH, Nov 9 (Reuters) - Swiss Life reaffirmed its financial targets for this year on Wednesday despite reporting an 8.4 percent fall in premiums in the first nine months to 13.355 billion Swiss francs ($13.9 billion), as the performance of its asset management business improved.

Fee and commission income jumped 5 percent to 974 million francs, while direct investment income remained steady at 3.3 billion francs.

“We saw further growth in our fee business, an area of strategic importance for us, and managed to keep direct investment income at the previous year’s level despite persistently tough market conditions,” Chief Executive Patrick Frost said in a statement. “We are still on track to achieving our 2016 financial targets.”

The group said it expects a net investment yield of 3 percent for the year, up from 2.3 percent in the first nine months.

Like other insurers, Swiss Life, whose main markets include Switzerland, France and Germany, has been squeezed by low and even negative interest rates.

The Swiss life insurer had already surprised markets when reporting a rise in profits in the first half of the year, despite premium income falling during the period. Its new 2018 strategy focuses on boosting investment and fee income, as well as cutting costs.

It does not give profit figures in its nine-month interim statement.

Frost said on Wednesday the strategy was gaining traction, with half of the group’s savings measures implemented since the announcement last November.

“The third quarter shows a continuation of the negative premium growth trend experienced in the first half with France currently not living up to its recent years success and the negative interest rate environment in Switzerland slowing down production in single premiums, which is pleasingly offset by fee income,” Vontobel analyst Stefan Schuermann said in a note.

“Our positive investment case remains intact with fee income growth driven by third-party asset management helping to feed higher future dividends.”

Shares in Swiss Life were down 1.4 percent at 260.50 francs at 0834 GMT, when the Stoxx 600 Europe insurance sector index was down 2.8 percent following the news of Donald Trump’s U.S. presidential election victory. ($1 = 0.9579 Swiss francs) (Editing by John Revill, Greg Mahlich)