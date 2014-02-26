FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Swiss Life hikes dividend after net profit tops forecasts
February 26, 2014 / 6:22 AM / 4 years ago

Swiss Life hikes dividend after net profit tops forecasts

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZURICH, Feb 26 (Reuters) - Swiss Life raised its dividend on Wednesday, after net profit for 2013 topped the most optimistic forecast in a poll, helped by cost cutting and increased premium income.

The Zurich-based insurer posted a net profit of 784 million Swiss francs ($882.73 million), compared to a forecast for an average of 712 million in a Reuters poll. The highest forecast was for a net profit of 760 million Swiss francs.

The result was almost eight times higher than that reported in 2012, a year which saw a writedown of Swiss Life’s German advisory arm deal a blow to profit.

The insurer proposed a dividend of 5.50 Swiss francs per share for 2013, compared to 4.50 francs in the previous year.

$1 = 0.8882 Swiss francs Reporting by Alice Baghdjian

