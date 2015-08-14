Swiss Life H1 profit rises despite strong Swiss franc

ZURICH, Aug 14 (Reuters) - Swiss Life was able to eke out a small gain in first-half net profit despite the strong Swiss franc thanks to solid fee and commission income, it said on Friday.

Net profit before minority interests rose 1 percent to 493 million Swiss francs ($505.28 million) and after minorities to 490 million. Six analysts polled by Reuters had on average expected net profit after minorities to fall 2.1 percent to 474 million Swiss francs.