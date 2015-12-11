Former Optimal fund manager acquitted in Swiss Madoff trial

GENEVA, Dec 11 (Reuters) - A fund manager accused of recklessly funnelling client money to disgraced financier Bernard Madoff before the U.S. money manager’s swindle was revealed was acquitted at his trial in Geneva on Friday.

Geneva prosecutors had charged Manuel Echeverria, the former head of Banco Santander’s Swiss-based unit Optimal Investment Services, with mismanagement with the aim of self-enrichment.

“The accused has not violated his obligations as a fund manager,” judge Alexandra Banna said. “If there was a violation, it was by negligence and so not punishable.” (Reporting by Stephanie Nebehay. Editing by Michael Shields)