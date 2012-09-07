Swiss bank executive pay shrinks by a quarter - report

* Executive pay of Swiss bankers falls 23 pct in 2011

* Salaries of managers in other sectors up 5 pct

* Swiss to vote in March on curbing ‘rip off’ bonuses

ZURICH, Sept 7 (Reuters) - Top Swiss bankers earned almost a quarter less last year than in 2010, underscoring how a torrid year for UBS and Credit Suisse has hit pay packages.

Managers’ total pay at financial firms dropped by 23 percent, but remuneration in other sectors rose 5 percent, according to an annual report by shareholder group Ethos on the largest 100 companies on the Swiss stock exchange.

Both Credit Suisse and UBS have faced setbacks in the past year. Last September UBS disclosed losses of $2 billion from trades it says were unauthorised. A host of top executives have since left, including Chief Executive Oswald Gruebel and risk chief Maureen Miskovic.

In June Credit Suisse was urged by the Swiss National Bank to halt dividends, cut risk or take other measures to build up its capital. The following month it unveiled a host of measures to bolster capital by more than $15 billion by year-end.

In total, the 2011 salaries of the 100 top executives shrank 6 percent to 1.54 billion Swiss francs ($1.6 billion). Nonetheless, the 20 best-paid managers each earned more than 5 million francs.

Credit Suisse Chief Executive Brady Dougan’s salary more than halved to 5.8 million francs last year. By contrast, Joseph Jimenez, CEO of pharmaceuticals company Novartis, was the top earner on the Swiss bourse with 15.7 million francs, up 22 percent on the previous year.

Lavish pay packages have drawn stark criticism in Switzerland, where the government was forced to bail out UBS in 2008, prompting a debate over whether shareholders should have a greater say on pay.

After four years of political wrangling, citizens will get to vote in March on curbing executive pay and banning golden handshakes and severance payments.

The Ethos report showed that only 49 of the 100 companies voluntarily consult shareholders on the pay of executives. Average opposition to pay deals, however, has risen to 14.4 percent, against 6.7 percent in 2009. All pay votes held in Switzerland are non-binding. ($1 = 0.9547 Swiss francs) (Reporting by Caroline Copley; Editing by David Goodman)