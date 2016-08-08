FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 8, 2016 / 6:00 AM / a year ago

Swiss Migros Bank CEO won't rule out negative rates for retail clients -report

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZURICH, Aug 8 (Reuters) - Swiss cooperative Migros Bank may start charging some retail customers for deposits if the Swiss National Bank keeps pushing interest rates further into negative territory, Chief Executive Harald Nedwed told newspaper Le Temps.

"For now, there are no plans to pass on negative rates on savings account for private clients. But such a step is not excluded if the SNB's negative rates last a long time," he was quoted as saying in an interview published on Monday.

With 33 billion Swiss francs ($33.68 billion) in client funds and more than 800,000 customers, Migros Bank is one of Switzerland's largest retail banks.

Nearly all Swiss banks have refrained from passing on negative rates to retail customers, but Nedwed said this could change eventually and banks were already thinking about such a step.

"This would be implemented gradually so that only the assets of a certain amount, for example above 100,000 francs, are subject to a negative rate," he said.

$1 = 0.9798 Swiss francs Reporting by Michael Shields; Editing by Edwina Gibbs

