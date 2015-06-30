FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Swiss banks to toughen up anti-money laundering measures
June 30, 2015 / 10:57 AM / 2 years ago

Swiss banks to toughen up anti-money laundering measures

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

ZURICH, June 30 (Reuters) - Switzerland’s banks will beef up anti-money laundering measures, the Swiss banking association said on Tuesday, weeks after a report by a government-appointed group found the Alpine nation was still vulnerable to financial crime.

More transparent rules due to come into force next year will make it harder for criminals to hide their money in companies or schemes with obscure ownership structures.

The measures were announced as Switzerland investigates alleged corruption at Zurich-based FIFA, world soccer’s governing body, in connection with World Cup bids. U.S. prosecutors are also investigating alleged money laundering schemes by soccer officials.

“The fight against money laundering and terrorist financing are central issues for the Swiss financial centre,” the Swiss Bankers Association said in a statement.

It said that from 2016, bank would face a new requirement to identify the controlling owner of legal entities and private companies. This would mean any individual with a stake of more than 25 percent, or exercising effective control.

If there is no one who meets these criteria, banks must instead identify the highest-ranking employee, the SBA said, adding that the new due diligence requirement is line with international standards.

The announcement follows a report this month from a Swiss interdepartmental group on combating money laundering and terrorism financing, in which it recommended measures to improve rules tackling financial crime. (Reporting by Joshua Franklin; Editing by Mark Trevelyan)

