BKW starts procedure to shut down Muehleberg nuclear plant

ZURICH, Dec 18 (Reuters) - Swiss power company BKW said it submitted an official request to shut down its Muehleberg nuclear plant to the environment and energy ministry on Friday.

Muehleberg should be taken off the grid by December 2019 at the latest, BKW said, confirming previous statements.

The decision to close the 43-year-old site was made after a heated debate in Switzerland over the plant’s fate. BKW had sought improvements required by the Swiss regulator following a court battle to shut it down over safety concerns. (Reporting by Silke Koltrowitz; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)