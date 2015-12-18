FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BKW starts procedure to shut down Muehleberg nuclear plant
Sections
Trump pulls the plug on 'Dreamer' program
U.S.
Trump pulls the plug on 'Dreamer' program
Behind the scenes, politicians plot post-Mugabe reforms
Zimbabwe
Behind the scenes, politicians plot post-Mugabe reforms
Deutsche Boerse invests in U.S. 'regtech' startup: source
Future of money
Deutsche Boerse invests in U.S. 'regtech' startup: source
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Switzerland Market Report
December 18, 2015 / 3:17 PM / 2 years ago

BKW starts procedure to shut down Muehleberg nuclear plant

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZURICH, Dec 18 (Reuters) - Swiss power company BKW said it submitted an official request to shut down its Muehleberg nuclear plant to the environment and energy ministry on Friday.

Muehleberg should be taken off the grid by December 2019 at the latest, BKW said, confirming previous statements.

The decision to close the 43-year-old site was made after a heated debate in Switzerland over the plant’s fate. BKW had sought improvements required by the Swiss regulator following a court battle to shut it down over safety concerns. (Reporting by Silke Koltrowitz; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.