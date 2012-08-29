Swiss Muehleberg reactor deemed safe after tests-operator

ZURICH, Aug 29 (Reuters) - Switzerland’s Muehleberg nuclear power plant is safe, its operator BKW said, after conducting tests on one of its pressure vessels after a similar model in Belgium was found to be faulty.

“The safety of the plant is assured,” the operator said in a statement on Wednesday. “Evaluation of the ultrasonic data provided proof that the pressure vessel is intact and is not affected by manufacturing faults of the type suspected at Doel 3.”

Inspections to determine the Swiss plant’s safety were undertaken after Belgian officials halted production at the Doel 3 reactor this month because of suspected cracks in the core tank.

All Belgium’s nuclear power stations are operated by Electrabel, a subsidiary of France’s GDF Suez.

The core tank at the 30-year-old Doel 3 was built by Dutch company Rotterdamsche Droogdok Maatschappij (RDM), which is now defunct. RDM also constructed the tank at Belgian reactor Tihange 2 and reactors in other countries, including Sweden. (Reporting by Catherine Bosley; Editing by David Goodman)