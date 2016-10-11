FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Swiss government opposes campaign for quick nuclear exit
October 11, 2016 / 7:20 AM / a year ago

Swiss government opposes campaign for quick nuclear exit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZURICH, Oct 11 (Reuters) - The Swiss government opposes a popular initiative to be voted on in November that would ban new nuclear power plants and shut down three existing ones next year, Energy Minister Doris Leuthard said on Tuesday.

While the government still wants to exit nuclear energy, the proposal to be voted on next month would do this prematurely, leaving the country unable to replace power output with energy from renewable sources, she said in a statement ahead of a news conference.

Reporting by Michael Shields

