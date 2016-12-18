FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Switzerland unblocks 180 million francs frozen in Egypt probe
December 18, 2016 / 7:21 PM / 8 months ago

Switzerland unblocks 180 million francs frozen in Egypt probe

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZURICH, Dec 18 (Reuters) - Blocked assets worth 180 million Swiss francs ($175.52 million)have been unfrozen by the Swiss Office of the Attorney General, the OAG said, after it dropped part of a criminal inquiry related to the Arab Spring in Egypt.

The OAG had been investigating "several" unnamed persons in Switzerland on suspicion of money laundering and supporting or participating in a criminal organisation.

The Swiss inquiry was launched in 2011 following events related to the Arab Spring protests which led to the downfall of long-time Egyptian leader Hosni Mubarak.

The OAG announced the decision to unfreeze the assets following a meeting between Switzerland's Attorney General Michael Lauber and his counterpart in Egypt over the weekend.

Criminal investigations against six unnamed persons are now underway, the OAG said in a statement, while 430 million francs remains frozen. ($1 = 1.0255 Swiss francs) (Reporting by John Revill. Editing by Jane Merriman)

