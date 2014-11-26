REFILE-Swiss group wants sausage dogs to be petted, not eaten

(Makes clear in third paragraph that Tomek is female, not male)

ZURICH, Nov 26 (Reuters) - An animal rights group has petitioned the Swiss government to ban a traditional, if rare, practice of eating cats for dinner and turning dogs into sausages.

Tomi Tomek, president of the animal rights group SOS CHATS Noiraigue, which campaigned successfully last year to ban the sale of cat fur, said 3 percent of the population still eat cat and dog, mainly in the regions of Appenzell, Lucerne, Jura and Berne.

“You can’t report it to the police because there’s no law against it,” she said.

Dog meat is traditionally used to make sausages and a fatty remedy for rheumatism, while cat can be served for Christmas dinner.

The activists handed in a petition with 17,900 signatures calling for the consumption of family pets to be outlawed. (Reporting by Caroline Copley; Editing by Kevin Liffey)