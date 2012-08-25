FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Four Swiss killed in plane accident
#Industrials
August 25, 2012 / 1:10 PM / in 5 years

Four Swiss killed in plane accident

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZURICH, Aug 25 (Reuters) - Four Swiss citizens were killed when a flight between Belgium and Switzerland went down in eastern France, officials said.

The spokesman for the Swiss Foreign Ministry said the relatives had been informed and that the cause of the accident was not yet known. He declined to give any further details.

The flight went down at 1600 GMT on Friday in Solemont, east of the city of Besancon and just shy of the Swiss border, a French Finance Ministry official said in a statement.

Reporting by Catherine Bosley; Editing by Alison Williams

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
