a year ago
Nearly four of five Swiss reject guaranteed basic income plan-TV
June 5, 2016 / 11:15 AM / a year ago

Nearly four of five Swiss reject guaranteed basic income plan-TV

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZURICH, June 5 (Reuters) - Around 78 percent of Swiss voters have rejected a proposal to introduce a guaranteed basic income for everyone living in the country, projections by the GFS polling group for Swiss broadcaster SRF showed on Sunday.

Supporters had said introducing a monthly income of 2,500 Swiss francs ($2,563) per adult and 625 francs per child under 18 would promote human dignity and public service at a time of increasing automation. Opponents, including the government, said it would cost too much and weaken the economy. (Reporting by Silke Koltrowitz and Michael Shields)

