BRIEF-Swiss Prime Site Ag says H1 operating income up by 29.4% to CHF 415.9 million
August 27, 2014 / 8:42 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Swiss Prime Site Ag says H1 operating income up by 29.4% to CHF 415.9 million

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 27 (Reuters) - Swiss Prime Site AG

* Says H1 operating income up by 29.4% to CHF 415.9 million

* Says H1 Profit before revaluation effects down by 3.1% versus the previous year from CHF 110.4 million to CHF 107.0 million

* Says H1 EBIT after revaluations dropped by 34.0% to CHF 218.9 million

* Sees 2014 EBIT and net profit figures that surpass the respective previous year’s levels

* Sees 2014 net rental income of roughly CHF 435 million and a vacancy rate of 6.0% to 7.0%

Source text for Eikon: [bit.ly/1C1yHs7]

Further company coverage:

