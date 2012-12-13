TABLE-Swiss National Bank growth, inflation forecasts

ZURICH, Dec 13 (Reuters) - Below is a table of the Swiss National Bank's latest projections for the Swiss economy, released on Thursday. Previous forecasts are in brackets. 2012 2013 2014 Inflation* -0.7 (-0.6) -0.1 (0.2) 0.4 (0.4) GDP** 1 (1.0) 1-1.5 * average annual percentage change ** percentage change in real GDP For a story on the rate decision, double click on [ ID:n ] For a table with SNB's forecasts ... [ ID:n] For latest stories on the SNB ... For stories on the economy ... For a chronology on rate changes since 2000 ...