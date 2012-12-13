FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-Swiss National Bank growth, inflation forecasts
December 13, 2012 / 8:41 AM / 5 years ago

TABLE-Swiss National Bank growth, inflation forecasts

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZURICH, Dec 13 (Reuters) - Below is a table of the Swiss
National Bank's latest projections for the Swiss economy,
released on Thursday.
Previous forecasts are in brackets. 

    
             2012               2013        2014
 Inflation*  -0.7 (-0.6)        -0.1 (0.2)  0.4 (0.4)
 GDP**        1 (1.0)              1-1.5    
                                            
     * average annual percentage change   
       ** percentage change in real GDP   

    For a story on the rate decision, double click on [ ID:n ]
    For a table with SNB's forecasts ... [ ID:n] 
   For latest stories on the SNB ... 
    For stories on the economy ...    
    For a chronology on rate changes since 2000 ...

