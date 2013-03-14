FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-Swiss National Bank growth, inflation forecasts
#Switzerland Market Report
March 14, 2013 / 8:41 AM / in 5 years

TABLE-Swiss National Bank growth, inflation forecasts

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZURICH, March 14 (Reuters) - Below is a table of the Swiss
National Bank's latest projections for the Swiss economy,
released on Thursday.
Previous forecasts are in brackets. 

    
             2013               2014        2015
 Inflation*   (-0.1) -0.2       (0.4) 0.2     0.7
 GDP**         (1-1.5) 1-1.5                
                                            
     * average annual percentage change   
       ** percentage change in real GDP   

