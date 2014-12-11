FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-Swiss National Bank growth, inflation forecasts
December 11, 2014 / 8:41 AM / 3 years ago

TABLE-Swiss National Bank growth, inflation forecasts

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZURICH, Dec 11 (Reuters) - Below is a table of the Swiss National Bank’s latest projections for the Swiss economy, released on Thursday. Previous forecasts are in brackets.

2014 2015 2016 Inflation* 0.0 (0.1) -0.1 (0.2) 0.3 (0.5) GDP** 1.5-2.0 (at only around 2.0

just below 1.5) **average annual percentage change ***percentage change in real GDP For a story on the rate decision, click on For latest stories on the SNB ... RTRS-LEN-SNB-INT For stories on the economy ... RTRS-LEN-MCE-ECI For a chronology on rate changes since 2000 ... (Full Story)

