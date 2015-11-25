FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Swiss 10-year government bond yields touch record low
November 25, 2015 / 4:35 PM / 2 years ago

Swiss 10-year government bond yields touch record low

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZURICH, Nov 25 (Reuters) - Swiss 10-year government bond yields touched a record low of -0.375 percent on Wednesday as expectations grew that central banks will ease monetary policy further.

Traders said the European Central Bank was widely tipped to act at a meeting next week. Swiss National Bank Chairman Thomas Jordan also told a newspaper that the SNB had no limit on increasing its balance sheet as it tries to weaken the franc.

Reporting by Rupert Pretterklieber and Angelika Gruber; Writing by Michael Shields; Editing by Catherine Evans

