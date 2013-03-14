FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
SNB keeps limit on franc over fears for euro zone
Sections
Featured
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Puerto Rico
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Two rights at Uber in danger of making a wrong
Breakingviews
Two rights at Uber in danger of making a wrong
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Piracy
March 14, 2013 / 8:46 AM / in 5 years

SNB keeps limit on franc over fears for euro zone

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

ZURICH, March 14 (Reuters) - The Swiss National Bank stressed its determination on Thursday to keep a lid on the safe-haven franc at 1.20 per euro, threatening to take further steps if necessary as it warned that tensions in the euro zone could resurface.

“Downside risks to the Swiss economy remain considerable. There is a risk that tensions in the euro area will increase again,” the SNB said in a statement after its quarterly policy review.

The SNB reiterated its standard line that the franc was still too high and it would enforce the 1.20 per euro limit with “utmost determination,” including unlimited interventions if necessary, and stand ready to take further measures.

The SNB confirmed its forecast that the Swiss economy would grow by 1-1.5 percent in 2013. It trimmed its inflation forecast, predicting prices would fall 0.2 percent in 2013 and rise just 0.2 percent in 2014 and 0.7 percent in 2015.

The SNB kept its target range for the three-month Libor at 0.00-0.25 percent, as analysts polled by Reuters all expected. (Reporting by Emma Thomasson)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.