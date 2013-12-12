FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SNB keeps lid on franc, rates on hold near zero
December 12, 2013 / 8:40 AM / 4 years ago

SNB keeps lid on franc, rates on hold near zero

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZURICH, Dec 12 (Reuters) - The Swiss National Bank retained its lid on the franc at 1.20 francs per euro and kept rates on hold near zero, it said on Thursday.

“The SNB stands ready to enforce the minimum exchange rate, if necessary, by buying foreign currency in unlimited quantities, and to take further measures as required,” the SNB said in a statement after its quarterly policy review.

The central bank kept its target range for the three-month Libor at 0.00-0.25 percent, as all analysts in a Reuters poll had expected.

Reporting by Zurich Newsroom

