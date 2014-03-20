FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
SNB keeps limit on Swiss franc
Sections
Featured
NFL rallies around protesting players
U.S.
NFL rallies around protesting players
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
A celebrity listing crashes Japanese exchange's party
Future of money
A celebrity listing crashes Japanese exchange's party
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Piracy
March 20, 2014 / 8:50 AM / 4 years ago

SNB keeps limit on Swiss franc

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZURICH, March 20 (Reuters) - The Swiss National Bank kept its lid on the safe-haven franc at 1.20 per euro on Thursday, stressing it was the right policy tool to avoid a tightening of monetary conditions.

The SNB reiterated its standard line that it would enforce the 1.20 per euro limit with unlimited interventions if necessary, and stand ready to take further measures.

The SNB confirmed its forecast that the Swiss economy would grow by around 2.0 percent in 2014. It trimmed its inflation forecast, predicting stable prices of 0.0 percent in 2014, and a rise of 0.4 percent in 2015 and 1.0 percent in 2016.

The SNB kept its target range for the three-month Libor at 0.00-0.25 percent, as analysts polled by Reuters all expected. (Reporting by Alice Baghdjian and Caroline Copley)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.