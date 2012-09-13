FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
SNB's Jordan: euro zone crisis easing, less franc pressure
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
September 13, 2012 / 11:26 AM / in 5 years

SNB's Jordan: euro zone crisis easing, less franc pressure

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZURICH, Sept 13 (Reuters) - Swiss National Bank Chairman Thomas Jordan said recent developments suggest the euro zone crisis is easing, helping take some pressure off the safe-haven franc.

In interviews with Swiss radio and television, Jordan highlighted moves by the European Central Bank to buy government bonds and Wednesday’s decision by Germany’s constitutional court to allow Berlin to ratify the euro zone’s permanent rescue fund.

“If the European Central Bank and European governments correctly implement these instruments, then we can expect it will help to ease the situation and help the policy of the national bank,” Jordan said.

After its quarterly meeting on policy, the SNB reiterated its determination to defend a 1.20 per euro minimum exchange rate and take further measures if necessary to stop the franc rising to protect the economy.

“We don’t give any information on interventions but if you look at the exchange rate you can see that the pressure is less than it was,” he said.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.