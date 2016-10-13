FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Swiss Re, Bradesco launch commercial insurance venture in Brazil
October 13, 2016 / 11:40 AM / 10 months ago

Swiss Re, Bradesco launch commercial insurance venture in Brazil

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZURICH, Oct 13 (Reuters) - Swiss Re and Brazil's Bradesco Group have launched a joint venture to create a commercial large-risk insurer in Brazil, the Swiss reinsurer said on Thursday.

Swiss Re said its commercial insurance arm signed a definitive agreement with Bradesco Seguros, the Brazilian banking group's insurance conglomerate, under which Bradesco Seguros would contribute its commercial large-risk portfolio to Swiss Re Corporate Solutions Brasil Seguros (SRCSB).

Bradesco would take a 40 percent equity stake in the joint venture, Swiss Re said, while its corporate solutions business would retain a 60 percent stake upon closing of the transaction, which is subject to regulatory approval. (Reporting by Brenna Hughes Neghaiwi; Editing by Michael Shields)

