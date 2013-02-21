FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Swiss Re plans investor meetings ahead of possible CoCo bond
Sections
Featured
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Puerto Rico
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Uber's UK boss quits as firm battles to keep London license
Business
Uber's UK boss quits as firm battles to keep London license
Saudi women can drive at last, but some say it came at a price
Saudi Arabia
Saudi women can drive at last, but some say it came at a price
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
February 21, 2013 / 9:42 AM / 5 years ago

Swiss Re plans investor meetings ahead of possible CoCo bond

Josie Cox

1 Min Read

LONDON, Feb 21 (IFR) - Reinsurer Swiss Re will hold a series of investor meetings ahead of possible issuance of contingent capital, a banker said on Thursday.

The company, rated A1/AA-, has mandated Bank of America Merrill Lynch, BNP Paribas, Credit Suisse, HSBC and RBS to organise the roadshow, ahead of the possible Reg S offering.

The popularity of issuing contingent capital, or CoCos, has picked up in recent months with several banks including KBC, Barclays and UBS taking advantage of strong investor demand for the product. (Reporting By Josie Cox; editing by Alex Chambers)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.