FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Swiss Re CFO says Admin Re unit eyeing UK, Europe acquisitions
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Boxing
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Britain to urge EU to show 'imagination' in Brexit talks
Brexit
Britain to urge EU to show 'imagination' in Brexit talks
'Sustainable' funds lag behind booming ETFs
Exchange-traded funds
'Sustainable' funds lag behind booming ETFs
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
September 12, 2016 / 11:30 AM / a year ago

Swiss Re CFO says Admin Re unit eyeing UK, Europe acquisitions

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

MONTE CARLO, Monaco, Sept 12 (Reuters) - Swiss Re's specialist unit Admin Re is in discussions with a number of sellers of closed life books, some of them "significant" in size, Chief Financial Officer David Cole said on Monday.

"There is an interesting pipeline of opportunities, we do see interesting discussions we are having with potential vendors," he told Reuters in an interview on the sidelines of the reinsurance industry's annual meeting in Monte Carlo.

Cole did not give more detail on the size of the books, but pointed to Admin Re's purchase last year of Guardian Financial Services for 1.6 billion pounds ($2.12 billion), as an example of how big such deals could be.

Admin Re was focusing on UK transactions but could be open to European deals, Cole said. He said Admin Re was also open to co-investors but "it's not something we have to do".

Cole declined to comment on whether Admin Re was bidding for Deutsche Bank's UK closed life business Abbey Life. ($1 = 0.7540 pounds) (Reporting by Carolyn Cohn; editing by Brenna Hughes Neghaiwi and John Revill)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.