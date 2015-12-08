FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Swiss Re CEO says on lookout for buys in corporate solutions
December 8, 2015 / 8:21 AM / 2 years ago

Swiss Re CEO says on lookout for buys in corporate solutions

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZURICH, Dec 8 (Reuters) - Swiss Re is on the lookout for possible deals to boost its corporate solutions business, the head of the world’s second-largest reinsurer said on Tuesday.

“We will continue, on the corporate solutions front, to analyse the (acquisition) opportunities case by case, probably more on the emerging markets,” Chief Executive Michel Lies said in a media call ahead of meeting investors.

“I do not expect on the reinsurance side any specific activity.” (Reporting by Joshua Franklin; Editing by Michael Shields)

