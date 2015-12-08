Swiss Re reaffirms 2016 goals, targets growing dividend

ZURICH, Dec 8 (Reuters) - Swiss Re on Tuesday reaffirmed its new targets for 2016 and said it hoped to grow shareholder payouts ahead of the reinsurer’s investor day.

“Maintaining a strong capital position and growing the regular dividend with long-term earnings are still our highest priorities,” Chief Financial Officer David Cole said in a statement.

“This is followed by the deployment of capital for business growth where it meets our profitability requirements. Finally we are committed to additional capital repatriation to shareholders, where appropriate.”