RPT-Swiss Re says in talks with Phoenix Group, no certainty of deal

ZURICH, July 12 (Reuters) - Swiss Re said it was in preliminary discussions with Phoenix Group Holdings about a possible merger with the Swiss insurer’s Admin Re business unit, confirming a media report.

“There is no certainty that these discussions will lead to any transaction. Further statements will be made if and when appropriate,” Swiss insurer said in a statement on Friday.

Sky News reported on Thursday that a deal between the two could be worth 3 billion pounds ($4.53 billion) and would create a business with more than 100 billion pounds under management and close to 10 million policy holders.