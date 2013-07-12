FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
RPT-Swiss Re says in talks with Phoenix Group, no certainty of deal
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
July 12, 2013 / 5:56 AM / in 4 years

RPT-Swiss Re says in talks with Phoenix Group, no certainty of deal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZURICH, July 12 (Reuters) - Swiss Re said it was in preliminary discussions with Phoenix Group Holdings about a possible merger with the Swiss insurer’s Admin Re business unit, confirming a media report.

“There is no certainty that these discussions will lead to any transaction. Further statements will be made if and when appropriate,” Swiss insurer said in a statement on Friday.

Sky News reported on Thursday that a deal between the two could be worth 3 billion pounds ($4.53 billion) and would create a business with more than 100 billion pounds under management and close to 10 million policy holders.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.