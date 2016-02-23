FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Brexit could pose regulatory hurdles for Swiss Re -CFO
February 23, 2016 / 2:37 PM / 2 years ago

Brexit could pose regulatory hurdles for Swiss Re -CFO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZURICH, Feb 23 (Reuters) - Swiss Re could face regulatory and operational hurdles if Britain votes to leave the European Union in a referendum this year, the reinsurer’s finance chief said on Tuesday.

“We could have a very significant negative impact coming at us from a regulatory compliance point of view but also just from an outright operations point of view,” David Cole said in a call with analysts when asked about the potential impact on Swiss Re of a “Brexit”.

“I‘m referring to a worst-case type of scenario.”

Earlier, Swiss Re said it had appointed the head of its main division to take over as CEO when Michel Lies retires in July after announcing a 31 percent rise in full-year net profit.

Reporting by Joshua Franklin; Editing by Michael Shields

