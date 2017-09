ZURICH, Feb 23 (Reuters) - Swiss Re’s Christian Mumenthaler said on Tuesday investors can expect a level of continuity when he becomes chief executive in July.

“One thing is for sure, I think you can count on a lot of continuity,” Mumenthaler, who is now head of the group’s reinsurance business, said in brief remarks at a news conference for Swiss Re’s full-year results. (Reporting by Joshua Franklin; Editing by Michael Shields)