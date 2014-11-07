FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
REFILE-RPT-Swiss Re beats forecasts in third quarter
Sections
Featured
How the opioid crisis is blowing a hole in finances of small towns
Opioids
How the opioid crisis is blowing a hole in finances of small towns
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Reuters Backstory
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
De-centralizing power in Japan
energy & environment
De-centralizing power in Japan
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Corrections News
November 7, 2014 / 6:30 AM / 3 years ago

REFILE-RPT-Swiss Re beats forecasts in third quarter

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(In first paragraph changes to Friday from Thursday)

ZURICH, Nov 7 (Reuters) - Swiss Re, the world’s second largest reinsurer, said on Friday net profit rose more than expected in the third quarter, helped by muted natural catastrophe claims, and that it was on track to reach its financial targets.

Net profit rose 14 percent to $1.2 billion, due in part to more benign natural and man-made disaster claims, Swiss Re said.

“We understand that there is uncertainty in the market and challenges undoubtedly do exist,” Swiss Re chief Michel Lies said in a statement. “As a result, rigorous cycle management, portfolio steering and underwriting discipline will remain our main tools to be able to generate success going forward.”

The Zurich-based reinsurer was expected to post a third-quarter net profit of $891 million in a Reuters poll. (Reporting by Alice Baghdjian; Editing by David Holmes)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.