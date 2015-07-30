Swiss Re says first-half profit rises on investments, lack of disasters

ZURICH, July 30 (Reuters) - Swiss Re, the world’s second-largest reinsurer, said on Thursday that first-half net profit rose 11 percent on a lack of natural disasters in the period and a healthy return on its investment portfolio.

The Zurich-based firm said it is on track to meet its targets, which include hiking earnings per share by 10 percent annually, after paying special dividends.

Swiss Re also said it posted a 31 percent rise in its July renewals season, which focuses on the Americas, Australia and New Zealand.

Net profit for the six months rose to $2.260 billion, from $2.028 billion. Second-quarter net profit stood at $820 million, missing analysts estimates, which averaged $835 million in a Reuters poll. (Reporting by Katharina Bart; Editing by Edmund Klamann)