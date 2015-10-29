Swiss Re posts unexpected rise in Q3 net profit

ZURICH, Oct 29 (Reuters) - Swiss Re, the world’s second largest reinsurer, on Thursday posted an unexpected year-on-year rise in third-quarter net profit.

Third-quarter net income was $1.4 billion, up from $1.2 billion a year earlier and far exceeding an average forecast for $964 million in a Reuters poll of eight analysts.

“Despite an overall insurance market environment that remains challenging, we’ve again made progress towards our 2011-2015 financial targets,” Swiss Re Chief Executive Michel Lies said in a statement. (Reporting by Joshua Franklin; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)