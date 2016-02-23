FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Swiss Re says CEO to retire, to be replaced by reinsurance head
Sections
"Everything in the house is history"
Hurricane Harvey
"Everything in the house is history"
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
COMMENTARY
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
Key fuel lines restart after Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
Key fuel lines restart after Harvey
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
February 23, 2016 / 6:26 AM / 2 years ago

Swiss Re says CEO to retire, to be replaced by reinsurance head

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZURICH, Feb 23 (Reuters) - Swiss Re said on Tuesday group Chief Executive Michel Lies would retire and be replaced by the head of its reinsurance business on July 1, as it posted a 31 percent rise in 2015 net income.

“I am convinced that Christian Mumenthaler and his team will further strengthen the role of Swiss Re in our industry,” Lies said in a statement.

In full-year results, Zurich-based Swiss Re said net profit for 2015 was $4.6 billion, compared to the average estimate of $4.57 billion in a Reuters poll of 11 analysts. Swiss Re posted a $938 profit for the fourth quarter.

Swiss Re also upped its regular dividend in 2015 from the previous year to 4.60 Swiss francs ($4.62) from 4.25 francs and announced a new share buyback programme of up to 1 billion francs.

$1 = 0.9963 Swiss francs Reporting by Joshua Franklin; editing by Brenna Hughes Neghaiwi

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.