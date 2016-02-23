Swiss Re says CEO to retire, to be replaced by reinsurance head

ZURICH, Feb 23 (Reuters) - Swiss Re said on Tuesday group Chief Executive Michel Lies would retire and be replaced by the head of its reinsurance business on July 1, as it posted a 31 percent rise in 2015 net income.

“I am convinced that Christian Mumenthaler and his team will further strengthen the role of Swiss Re in our industry,” Lies said in a statement.

In full-year results, Zurich-based Swiss Re said net profit for 2015 was $4.6 billion, compared to the average estimate of $4.57 billion in a Reuters poll of 11 analysts. Swiss Re posted a $938 profit for the fourth quarter.

Swiss Re also upped its regular dividend in 2015 from the previous year to 4.60 Swiss francs ($4.62) from 4.25 francs and announced a new share buyback programme of up to 1 billion francs.