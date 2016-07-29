FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
Swiss Re Q2 profit slumps on hike in natural catastrophes
July 29, 2016 / 5:30 AM / a year ago

Swiss Re Q2 profit slumps on hike in natural catastrophes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZURICH, July 29 (Reuters) - Swiss Re, the world's second-largest reinsurer, said on Friday that second-quarter net profit fell 22 percent after a series of natural disasters hit the group's returns.

Second-quarter net profit stood at $637 million, down from $820 million a year earlier, but above analysts' estimates, which averaged $575 million in a Reuters poll. Net profit for the first six months fell to $1.87 billion, from $2.26 billion a year before when numbers were boosted by healthy investment returns and low claims.

Swiss Re's second-quarter property and casualty combined ratio, a measure of underwriting profitability, was 101 percent, matching a Reuters poll average. A figure below 100 percent indicates a profit, while a figure above 100 percent indicates a loss. (Reporting by Brenna Hughes Neghaiwi)

