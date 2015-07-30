FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Swiss Re quarterly profit rises, misses expectations
Sections
Featured
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Irma
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
July 30, 2015 / 6:05 AM / 2 years ago

UPDATE 1-Swiss Re quarterly profit rises, misses expectations

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds detail, CEO comment from statement)

ZURICH, July 30 (Reuters) - Swiss Re, the world’s second-largest reinsurer, said on Thursday that second-quarter net profit rose 2 percent on fewer natural disasters in the period and a healthy return on its investment portfolio, but missed analyst expectations.

The Zurich-based firm said it is on track to meet its targets, which include hiking earnings per share by 10 percent annually, after paying special dividends.

Swiss Re and other reinsurers help insurance companies cover the cost of major damage claims, such as for hurricanes and earthquakes, in exchange for part of the premiums their insurance company clients pay.

“Despite the ongoing uncertainty about overall economic growth in many areas of the world - as shown by continued historically low interest rates - we were able to support our underwriting expertise with a strong investment result,” Swiss Re Chief Executive Michel Lies said in a statement.

Swiss Re also said it posted a 31 percent rise in its July renewals season, which focuses on the Americas, Australia and New Zealand.

Net profit for the three months rose to $820 million, from $802 million. This missed analysts’ estimates, which averaged $835 million in a Reuters poll.

Pension funds and other specialised investors have been pouring money into the reinsurance business, competing with traditional reinsurers such as world No.1 Munich Re and Swiss Re, and putting pressure on prices.

The German reinsurer reports the quarter on Aug. 6. (Reporting by Katharina Bart, additional reporting by Paul Arnold; Editing by Edmund Klamann and Gopakumar Warrier)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.