UPDATE 2-Bumper Swiss Re earnings send shares to 8-month high on dividend hopes

By Alice Baghdjian and Paul Arnold

ZURICH, Nov 7 (Reuters) - A stronger than expected profit rise at Swiss Re boosted hopes on Friday that the reinsurance group will join the slew of insurers sharply raising their dividend payouts, sending its shares to a near eight-month high.

Major European insurers are offering shareholders a bigger share of their earnings in dividends this year, as a low level of payouts for damage claims has allowed them to build up large cash piles.

Swiss Re’s rival Munich Re for instance has been returning surplus capital to shareholders by buying back its own shares and raising its dividend.

Swiss Re Chief Financial Officer David Cole said it was too early to comment on a special dividend on its 2014 results and the issue would be addressed in February, when the reinsurer reports full-year earnings.

“Our shareholders should expect us to approach this with the same discipline and the same philosophy that we have demonstrated over the last several years,” Cole said in an interview with Reuters on Friday, after Swiss Re posted a 14 percent rise in net profit in the third quarter to $1.2 billion.

However, investors saw potential for an increased payout after the results, sending shares to their highest since March. The stock was trading up 2.5 percent at 80 Swiss francs by 1100 GMT, outperforming a 1.8 percent gain in European insurers as a whole.

“Solvency levels remain at record high levels and together with another very solid cash-generating quarter, dividend prospects have further improved,” said Stefan Schuermann, an analyst at Vontobel. “Barring major losses in the fourth quarter we clearly expect a special dividend to be paid for the full-year 2014.”

Swiss Re, the world’s second-largest reinsurer by stock market value after Munich Re, also said it sees reinsurance prices stabilising in some areas as the sector tries to ride out competition from institutional investors such as pension funds venturing into the market.

DAMAGE CLAIMS

Swiss Re and others such as Hannover Re and Munich Re help insurance companies cover the cost of major damage claims, such as for hurricanes or earthquakes, in exchange for part of the premiums their customers pay.

But fewer serious natural catastrophes in recent quarters and an increase in competition from alternative sources of capital, such as big investors in search of higher returns, have been reducing reinsurers’ pricing power.

“We don’t see the same kind of declines in a number of markets as we saw in July and last January,” Cole said.

An absence of natural catastrophes is also prompting primary insurance companies to replenish their balance sheets and look differently at ceding business to reinsurers, Cole said.

“The key thing is to remain calm, remain disciplined and recognise that we do a lot more than just provide capacity to our clients, we provide a lot of services and insights,” he added. “(This is) something we have seen many times, it’s part of what we would refer to as a normal cycle.”

Swiss Re’s third-quarter net profit of $1.2 billion, reflecting lower disaster payouts compared with the prior-year period, compared with an average analyst expectation of $891 million in a Reuters poll.

It expects to book an after-tax loss of less than $200 million in the fourth quarter after the sale of U.S. life insurance arm Aurora National Life Assurance Co.

It said it was on track to reach its 2011-2015 financial targets. (Editing by Biju Dwarakanath and David Holmes)