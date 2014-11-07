FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Swiss Re posts beats forecasts in third quarter
November 7, 2014 / 6:20 AM / 3 years ago

Swiss Re posts beats forecasts in third quarter

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZURICH, Nov 7 (Reuters) - Swiss Re, the world’s second largest reinsurer, said on Thursday net profit rose more than expected in the third quarter, helped by muted natural catastrophe claims, and that it was on track to reach its financial targets.

Net profit rose 14 percent to $1.2 billion, due in part to more benign natural and man-made disaster claims, Swiss Re said.

“We understand that there is uncertainty in the market and challenges undoubtedly do exist,” Swiss Re chief Michel Lies said in a statement. “As a result, rigorous cycle management, portfolio steering and underwriting discipline will remain our main tools to be able to generate success going forward.”

The Zurich-based reinsurer was expected to post a third-quarter net profit of $891 million in a Reuters poll. (Reporting by Alice Baghdjian)

