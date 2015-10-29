FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Swiss Re CFO says unlikely to be major player in reinsurance M&A
Sections
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
Politics
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
As Trump threatens to end NAFTA, Mexico looks to China
Business
As Trump threatens to end NAFTA, Mexico looks to China
Staying connected as a monsoon rages
Reuters Backstory
Staying connected as a monsoon rages
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
October 29, 2015 / 11:30 AM / in 2 years

Swiss Re CFO says unlikely to be major player in reinsurance M&A

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZURICH, Oct 29 (Reuters) - Swiss Re is not on the look-out for major purchases in the reinsurance market, the group’s finance chief told Reuters on Thursday.

“It’s not likely that we would be a major participant in industry consolidation or M&A (mergers and acquisitions) on the reinsurance side,” Chief Financial Officer David Cole said in an interview.

Cole also said repurchasing shares, as opposed to a special dividend, was now a more attractive way to return excess capital to investors. The reason is that Swiss Re has exhausted a rule under Swiss law that let it return cash to shareholders on a tax-free basis, Cole said.

Earlier, Swiss Re said it would launch a share buy-back programme in November after posting an unexpected year-on-year rise in third-quarter net profit.

Reporting by Joshua Franklin and Paul Arnold

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.