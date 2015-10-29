FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Swiss Re says too early to comment on its own losses in VW case
October 29, 2015

Swiss Re says too early to comment on its own losses in VW case

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZURICH, Oct 29 (Reuters) - Swiss Re’s chief underwriting officer said on Thursday it was far too soon to publish estimates of its potential losses related to Volkswagen’s rigging of diesel emissions tests.

“With respect to Volkswagen, we cannot make any statements related to our own loss at this point in time,” Matthias Weber said in a call with analysts. “It is way, way too early.”

Zurich-based Swiss Re, the world’s second-largest reinsurer, said earlier it planned to launch its share buyback programme next month after posting an unexpected rise in third-quarter net profit. (Reporting by Joshua Franklin; Editing by Michael Shields)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
