Swiss Re estimates Sandy claims burden at $900 mln
November 26, 2012 / 6:20 AM / in 5 years

Swiss Re estimates Sandy claims burden at $900 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZURICH, Nov 26 (Reuters) - Swiss reinsurer Swiss Re said on Monday it estimated its claims burden from hurricane Sandy, which made landfall in the U.S. last month, at around $900 million, net of retrocession and before tax.

Swiss Re said in a statement the estimate was subject to a higher than usual degree of uncertainty and might need to be adjusted.

The reinsurer said power outages, disruptions of public transport and damage to other infrastructure caused by the hurricane had made recovery efforts very difficult and were complicating the loss assessment process.

