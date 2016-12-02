Swiss Re confirms financial targets

ZURICH, Dec 2 (Reuters) - Swiss Re on Friday reaffirmed its financial targets and said it would focus on using research and development to access new risk pools in a challenging environment.

Zurich-based Swiss Re has said it is targeting a 700 basis points return on equity above risk-free 10-year U.S. government bonds and aims to grow economic net worth per share by 10 percent each year.

"We acknowledge significant challenges in some of our markets but we remain optimistic for our industry in the long term," Chief Executive Christian Mumenthaler said. "In the current environment, it is absolutely essential that we focus on what we do best: leverage our capability to price risk and allocate capital to those opportunities that are most attractive."

The group said it aims to grow its regular dividend with long-term earnings or at minimum maintain it. (Reporting by Brenna Hughes Neghaiwi; Editing by Michael Shields)