Tamoil to restart Swiss refinery on Oct. 9 after works
#Energy
October 8, 2012 / 3:15 PM / 5 years ago

Tamoil to restart Swiss refinery on Oct. 9 after works

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

GENEVA, Oct 8 (Reuters) - Libyan-owned energy group Tamoil said on Monday production at its Swiss Collombey refinery would resume on Tuesday after a two-and-a-half week planned halt for maintenance.

The plant will reach its full capacity of 78,000 barrels per day on Oct. 20, the company said in an emailed statement.

The statement also said that the firm had invested around 13 million Swiss francs ($13.9 million)on Collombey this year, following pressure from cantonal authorities to clean up the 50-year old plant. ($1 = 0.9335 Swiss francs) (Reporting by Emma Farge; editing by Jane Baird)

