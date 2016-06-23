FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Self-driving shuttles take to streets of Swiss city
June 23, 2016 / 3:51 PM / a year ago

Self-driving shuttles take to streets of Swiss city

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SION, Switzerland, June 23 (Reuters) - Residents and visitors to Sion can now get around parts of the Swiss city in a new type of shuttle -- a self-driving one -- in what bus company PostBus said was a first for the country.

The electric vehicles, which have 11 seats and travel at a maximum speed of 20 kms (12 miles)/hour, had first been tested on private land, PostBus said on its website. It said use of the two new shuttles would be free as part of the test project.

"The authorities have now given the green light for the testing of this type of passenger transport in the centre of (Sion)," it said. "Self-driving buses carrying passengers on the roads in public areas are a first in Switzerland."

Reporting by Reuters Television

